Fergusson College starts own exam guidance centre

Fergusson College is starting its own competitive examination guidance centre to provide affordable coaching to aspirants of UPSC/MPSC examinations. From July 4, the centre has started accepting applications and is conducting interviews from eligible candidates.

Anand Katikar, co-ordinator of Uttarapath, the guidance centre, said that each batch would have approximately 30 students. “Coaching centres take up to 100 students per batch and the rates are astronomical. It is a commercial activity and sometimes, students may spend up to 5-6 years in coaching even if they don’t have the aptitude for it. We plan to not just prepare students for competitive exams but also counsel them. Our fees will also be reasonable,” he said.

There will be two types of batches. An integrated, 15-month batch for graduate students will be of 800-hour duration, and a basic, 3-month foundation course for first year, second year, and third year students. While the fees for Fergusson College students is expected to be around Rs 25,000 to 30,000 for the integrated course, it will be around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 for outsiders.The foundation course fees are expected to be around Rs 15,000. The course would be conducted by two expert faculty, Ninad Mainkar and Megha Deshmukh. Lectures are expected to start August 15.