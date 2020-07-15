With lectures, study notes, Fergusson College goes online this semester

The performance evaluation during this semester will also be conducted online. The performance evaluation during this semester will also be conducted online.

Fergusson College has started online lectures for select undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-2021. While online classes for class XII began in April, the UG and PG courses started recently.

Online lectures for second-year students pursuing Masters of Arts (MA) and Masters of Science (M.Sc) started on July 13.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) had suggested commencement of regular courses in colleges by August for students continuing their existing course, and in September for fresh batches.

“The planning for online classes began in April. It is needed as we still don’t know how long the (pandemic) situation will go on. Regular online lectures for those courses that do not require merit-based subject selection have started for both UG and PG levels,” said Ravindrasing Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College.

Students have been informed that besides lectures, all required study material and resources in the form of e-text, power point presentations, audio-visual sessions and web-based resources will be provided. The performance evaluation during this semester will also be conducted online.

“In case students have any problem in accessing online lectures, they can be assured… all sessions are being recorded and will be uploaded on YouTube. Students can access lessons at a later time,” said Pardeshi.

College authorities have also started online admissions for the year 2020 – 2021, barring admissions in first-year courses, which will happen after the declaration of class XII and final-year graduation results in Maharashtra.

“We are hopeful that by the first week of August, all regular online lectures will begin in full swing. We may have to continue online mode of teaching for the first semester at least,” said Pardeshi. The college offers UG courses in 13 subjects under Science faculty, and most of these are also offered at the PG level.

Along with theory, all these subjects have practical lessons as part of the coursework, and the college plans to include some practical demonstrations in its online teaching plan.

On possible ways to complete practicals, as and when the situation in Pune improves, Pardeshi said, “If required, we could call in students to perform practicals in a staggered manner, with a limited number of students in a batch.

Whenever students visit the campus, it will be ensured that they perform two to three practicals, so that there is no need for frequent visits to the college.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd