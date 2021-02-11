FEMA case: ED conducts searches at office of Avinash Bhosale

Avinash Bhosale had earlier been questioned by the agency in November last year.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the office premises of Pune-based businessman and hotelier Avinash Bhosale, in connection with ongoing investigation for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), said agency officials.

Sources confirmed that the searches were conducted at Bhosale’s office, located at Ganeshkhind Road, by a team of the agency from Mumbai. Bhosale had earlier been questioned by the agency in November last year. The exact details of the charges against the 60-year-old businessman were not immediately available.

In 2015, the ED had imposed a fine of Rs 1.8 crore on Bhosale under a case of violation of FEMA registered back in 2007.

