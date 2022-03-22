Feeder bus service launched from six Metro stations in Pune

To make the travel to and from Metro stations comfortable by providing last-mile connectivity to commuters, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Pune Metro rail jointly launched a feeder bus service from six stations on Monday.

The service was flagged off from Garware College by Maha-Metro Managing Director Brijesh Dixit and PMPML Managing Director Laxminarayan Mishra.

Mishra said, “The feeder service is based on a joint survey conducted by PMPML and Metro. We will soon float a PMPML mobile application, which is ready. People can book bus tickets as well as Metro tickets from the app. Similarly, from next month, people will be able to book bus tickets from the Metro app. We are trying to integrate both the mediums of transport step- wise, as we believe they are not competing but complementing each other.”

According to a joint press statement by Pune Metro rail and PMPML: “Work on single ticket for travel by Metro Rail and PMPML is being planned. Also, the integration of mobile application of Pune Metro rail and PMPML is being worked out so that ‘one city one ticket’ can be implemented in Pune.”

Besides Garware College, the feeder service will operate from PCMC, Sant Tukaramnagar, Bhosari, Phugewadi, and Nal Stop stations. “The bus route as well as frequency will be changed as per the response of citizens,” the statement added.

Presently, the feeder service covers 5-8 km but would be extended to 9-10 km in future. The buses will halt at 13-21 stops on each of the feeder routes.

“Buses have been linked with two Metro stations in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and four Metro stations in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area. Cost of bus fare in PMC area ranges from Rs 5 to 15 while in PCMC, it is Rs 5-20,” Said Dattatreya Zende, PMPML, Traffic Manager.

“The feeder bus service will help in increasing the number of commuters for Pune Metro rail,” the press statement said. Pune Metro and PMPML multi-modal integration would be carried out at Civil Court, Shivajinagar, Nal Stop and Swargate stations.

Joint Managing Director, PMPML, Chetna Kerure said, “This step will improve last-mile connectivity in the city’s transport landscape. We will study the report of this service after a month and will look into the routes that cover more commuters. The bus frequency will be managed accordingly.”

Pune Metro rail was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. Presently, the service runs on two stretches – from Garware College to Vanaz (5km) and PCMC to Phugewadi (7 km) with both stretches covering five stations each. The Metro undertakes 27 rides in each direction of both the stretches with a gap of every half an hour, starting at 8 am and ending with the last trip at 9 pm.