Morning walks, cycling: New riverside retreat for Pune residents from Feb 15 as PMC completes a milestone in RFD project

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will open a 1.5-km stretch of the Mula-Mutha riverbank to the public and residents on its foundation day, February 15. Residents will be able to walk, cycle, and enjoy recreational activities along this section, which is part of the 44.4-km-long riverfront development (RFD) project.

The civic administration has divided the project into phases, each covering different stretches. The first stretch is a 3.7-km section from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden. Following that, the development of a 5.5-km stretch from Bund Garden to Mundhwa and an 8.1-km stretch from Aundh to Balewadi was taken up.

“The 90 percent of the work on the stretch from Sangamwadi to Bundgarden is complete. Of the 3.7-km stretch, the development work on a 1.5-km section is finished,” said Prashant Waghmare, city engineer, PMC.

Once the PMC opens the 1.5-km stretch of the RFD from Sangamwadi to Bund Garden to the public on February 15, residents will have access to this area for physical exercise and recreational purposes from 6 to 9 am and 5 to 8 pm. The PMC is working to complete the 5-km stretch from Sangamwadi to Kalyaninagar by the end of March this year, said Waghmare.

The civic administration will undertake a tree-plantation drive under the RFD in the developed area, involving newly elected corporators. This project will be open to the public for cycling, walking, and recreational activities, ensuring that all necessary facilities are available for citizens. The initiative aims to provide residents with access to nature while they engage in their daily activities.

In the RFD, the PMC has proposed various theme parks for citizens to enjoy views of the riverfront, said Waghmare.

RFD project and legal challenges

The PMC’s Rs 4,727-crore RFD project, which faced significant criticism and legal challenges from citizen groups and environmentalists, is being implemented along the lines of the Sabarmati riverfront development project in Ahmedabad. In Pune, the RFD will cover 44 km of riverfront, with 22 km developed on each side, extending through Pimpri Chinchwad as well.

Story continues below this ad

The PMC asserts that the project will enhance the rivers’ water-carrying capacity and provide complete flood protection for the localities adjacent to the river.

In March 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the project, which was subsequently challenged by environmentalists before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court. The court directed the government to obtain the necessary environmental clearance for the project and to adhere to the guidelines set by the expert committee. Environmentalists expressed concerns about potential damage to the river’s ecology and the increased risk of flooding during the monsoon season.

In 2017, Ahmedabad-based HPC Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd prepared the plan for the RFD, estimated to cost around Rs 4,700 crore. The development and beautification project covers both sides of the 44.4-km river stretch passing through the city, including 22.2 km of the Mula, 10.4 km of the Mutha, and 11.8 km of the Mula-Mula rivers.

The project has been divided into eleven stretches for proper implementation. The project aims to construct 91 km of relevant embankments along the banks to protect low-lying areas from flooding. There will be green embankments in a 247-hectare area, including landscaping on the sloped pitches of the urban and rural riparian areas. Four barrages are proposed on the river.

Story continues below this ad

The Bund Garden barrage will be preserved, while a check dam and a weir will be upgraded to advanced barrages, with an additional barrage proposed for the project. This enhancement will facilitate water sports and boating on the river.

The project proposes public amenities on 23 hectares of land, including 18 temples, 18 crematoriums, and an increase in food courts from five to 11. The public will be able to access the river via 249 staircases, 19 ramps, and 74 refurbished ghats. It also proposes parks and gardens on 50 hectares of land.