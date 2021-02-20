Fearing arrest, gangster Gajanan Marne and his aides on the run, say police

Five offences were lodged against Marne and his aides at Kothrud and Warje police stations in Pune city, Hinjewadi and Talegaon Dabhade police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Khalapur police station in Raigad for allegedly taking out the procession illegally.

Gangster Gajanan Marne and his aides, who have been booked in multiple cases, are currently on the run, Pune City Police said on Saturday.

Last week, after he was acquitted in connection with two murder cases, Marne and his aides were released from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. He and his supporters allegedly took out a huge procession from Taloja to Pune on February 15.

Five offences were lodged against Marne and his aides at Kothrud and Warje police stations in Pune city, Hinjewadi and Talegaon Dabhade police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Khalapur police station in Raigad for allegedly taking out the procession illegally.

Marne and his aides were arrested by Pune City Police in connection with the Kothrud police station case, but were released on bail by the court. Now, police want to arrest them in the Warje Malwadi police station case. In this offence, Marne and his aides allegedly manhandled police and created a terror situation during the procession. Police have booked them in this case under sections 353, 188, 268, 269, 143 and 149 of the IPC, and sections of National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic diseases Act.

Fearing arrest in this case, Marne and his nine aides are on the run, said police. “Separate teams of Crime Branch, Kothrud police station and Warje police station have been dispatched for arresting the accused. Surprise checks are being conducted at locations where the accused are suspected to be hiding. Technical analysis of their mobile phone calls is being done. Action will also be taken against those trying to help the gangsters. Process is on to collect information about the movable and immovable property of the gangsters. If they are not found within a particular time, the process of attaching their property will be started,” stated the press release.