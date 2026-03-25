Fear, identity and the search for truth: A stage that lets aspiring performers see their expression and talent bloom

Being held at The Box Hub Pune till March 27, these are some of the plays that are a part of the Expressions Lab Solo Festival, an event aimed at showcasing more than just stories. P

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMar 25, 2026 10:18 PM IST
theatreVaidya thought that teaching the new performers about solo performance and facilitating their journey into theatre so that the latter could develop their own solo expressions, would be the best thing he could do. (Representational image generated using ChatGPT)
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After being afraid throughout her childhood, a woman is going through her adult years pretending to be rid of her demons. As the play, Phish and Chips unfolds, she realises that “reality does not knock, it kicks down the door”. In another play, Schrodingerchi Manjar, there are some truths about a man and murders that “exist in more than one state at once, until observed”. The Missing Ingredient is about a young chef struggling to perfect a simple dish that just refuses to come together.

Being held at The Box Hub Pune till March 27, these are some of the plays that are a part of the Expressions Lab Solo Festival, an event aimed at showcasing more than just stories. Pradeep Vaidya, who conceptualised the programme six years ago, was responding to a problem that theatre audiences rarely see. He knew of a lot of men and women, who seriously wish to take up acting, either to follow in the footsteps of a Bollywood actor or to become a part of the stage. They rarely get the platform to be inducted into the art form. Most of the hopefuls are from outside Pune.

“They needed to understand the medium, their own talent and every aspect of storytelling on stage in the best way, the best way possible,” he says. Usually, such hopefuls will approach a well-known theatre director. A director, who is creating a play, normally relies on established or known talent and it is rare that an absolute newcomer, with no knowledge of acting, gets a chance.

Vaidya thought that teaching the new performers about solo performance and facilitating their journey into theatre so that the latter could develop their own solo expressions, would be the best thing he could do. This year, 30 participants enrolled for the programme covering an age group of 13 to 63. Over eight months, they developed their solo expression, which began with identifying or shortlisting concepts, and building a script and creating solo performances. At every stage, they were mentored.

Expression Lab Solo Festival comprises the solos, most of which are then awarded performance grants that help them sustain the production. This year, the performance grants are being given by the California Arts Association, a 25-year-old organisation formed by NRI theatre artists from the US.

SOLO 6, the name of the event to commemorate the sixth edition, celebrates talent that might otherwise be unseen. Lavanya Gupta, whose play, Dohri Zindagi, opened the festival on Tuesday, was for the first time in their life on stage. There were 40 people in the audience, watching rapt as Gupta told the story of a protagonist, Juhi, who learns the hard way that the world is not made of rosy dreams. She narrates her regrets, perhaps, seeking change as she navigates a way towards a finale.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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