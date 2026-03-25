Fear, identity and the search for truth: A stage that lets aspiring performers see their expression and talent bloom

Vaidya thought that teaching the new performers about solo performance and facilitating their journey into theatre so that the latter could develop their own solo expressions, would be the best thing he could do. (Representational image generated using ChatGPT)

After being afraid throughout her childhood, a woman is going through her adult years pretending to be rid of her demons. As the play, Phish and Chips unfolds, she realises that “reality does not knock, it kicks down the door”. In another play, Schrodingerchi Manjar, there are some truths about a man and murders that “exist in more than one state at once, until observed”. The Missing Ingredient is about a young chef struggling to perfect a simple dish that just refuses to come together.

Being held at The Box Hub Pune till March 27, these are some of the plays that are a part of the Expressions Lab Solo Festival, an event aimed at showcasing more than just stories. Pradeep Vaidya, who conceptualised the programme six years ago, was responding to a problem that theatre audiences rarely see. He knew of a lot of men and women, who seriously wish to take up acting, either to follow in the footsteps of a Bollywood actor or to become a part of the stage. They rarely get the platform to be inducted into the art form. Most of the hopefuls are from outside Pune.