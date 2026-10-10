FDA warns of strict action against unauthorised use of food colours

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has warned of strict action if hotels, restaurants, dhabas, sweet and farsan manufacturers use colours in food products.
A recent inspection of Punjabi Dhaba in Lohegaon, Pune, found food safety and hygiene deficiencies, including use of food colours. Its FSSAI registration was suspended with immediate effect.
D V Bhogawade, joint commissioner (food), FDA, Pune division, said use of any colour in a food product in which such colour is not permitted under applicable FSSAI regulations, or use of a permitted food colour beyond the prescribed limit, will be viewed seriously.
In appropriate cases involving serious food safety violations, immediate action including suspension of the FSSAI licence/registration may be initiated, and prosecution/court proceedings will also be filed in accordance with law, an official statement issued on Saturday said.
Meanwhile, the FDA has specifically directed hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other establishments preparing ready-to-eat food that food colour should not be used in any prepared food unless its use is specifically permitted for that category of food under FSSAI regulations.
FDA officials said Indian sweet and farsan manufacturers must have proper knowledge and control over the food colours used in their products.