FDA warns of strict action against unauthorised use of food colours

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has warned of strict action if hotels, restaurants, dhabas, sweet and farsan manufacturers use colours in food products.

A recent inspection of Punjabi Dhaba in Lohegaon, Pune, found food safety and hygiene deficiencies, including use of food colours. Its FSSAI registration was suspended with immediate effect.

D V Bhogawade, joint commissioner (food), FDA, Pune division, said use of any colour in a food product in which such colour is not permitted under applicable FSSAI regulations, or use of a permitted food colour beyond the prescribed limit, will be viewed seriously.

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In appropriate cases involving serious food safety violations, immediate action including suspension of the FSSAI licence/registration may be initiated, and prosecution/court proceedings will also be filed in accordance with law, an official statement issued on Saturday said.