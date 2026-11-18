As part of the Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign and to ensure street food operators provide safe food, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division conducted a special inspection drive at Manikbagh Khau Galli on Sinhagad Road, issuing stop business operation notices to six establishments.

During the inspection, a total of 9 food establishments were inspected, of which 6 were found to be operating in violation of food safety norms.

Located at Manik Baug khau galli, these include Neelanka Rice Centre, Puneri Anda Bhurji Centre, Vrindavan Dal Khichdi, Amrit Vadewale, Om Sai Ram Tea Centre Corner and Natural Fresh Juice Centre.