As part of the Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra campaign and to ensure street food operators provide safe food, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division conducted a special inspection drive at Manikbagh Khau Galli on Sinhagad Road, issuing stop business operation notices to six establishments.
During the inspection, a total of 9 food establishments were inspected, of which 6 were found to be operating in violation of food safety norms.
Located at Manik Baug khau galli, these include Neelanka Rice Centre, Puneri Anda Bhurji Centre, Vrindavan Dal Khichdi, Amrit Vadewale, Om Sai Ram Tea Centre Corner and Natural Fresh Juice Centre.
The street food vendors were operating without a valid FSSAI registration or licence while prepared food items were found uncovered and exposed to dust, insects and other potential sources of contamination. According to food safety officers, workers were found wearing dirty aprons and gloves. Medical fitness records of food handlers were also not available.
The special inspection drive was conducted by Food Safety Officers N. S. Mohite and i K. V. Baravkar, under the guidance of Joint Commissioner S. R. Karkale and Designated Officer N. R. Sarkate.
Karkale has made it clear that the establishments will not be permitted to resume business until they fulfil the prescribed food safety requirements and obtain necessary valid FSSAI licence or registration.
On November 16, FDA authorities also issued notices directing six food establishments to stop operations. These included Classic Club Sandwich on Taboot Street, Camo, Shrikrishna Chole Bhature Centre, A-1 Sandwich Centre, Barbecue Centre and Shrikrishna Chowpatty Centre at Khau Galli in Camp.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune division, has also ordered the immediate closure of Shri Sadguru Shankar Maharaj Annachhatra Samiti near K K Market on Pune-Satara Road in Dhankawadi. During an inspection on November 16, officials found serious deficiencies in the establishment’s cleanliness. The facility, which prepares food to be offered as prasad, was also found to be operating without a valid licence or registration under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.