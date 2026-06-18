FDA suspends SPPU mess licence after inspection finds severe violations

According to information gathered during the inspection, the Refectory Mess is among the largest kitchens on the SPPU campus and caters to around 1,000 students. It also supplies food to the G8 mess, Umap said.

Also by Piyush Padwale

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 17 has suspended the licence of the central Refectory Mess at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) following an inspection that found multiple food safety and hygiene violations, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said.

The inspection at the university’s Refectory Mess took place around 7 pm on June 16 after the FDA received a complaint via email and took note of media reports regarding food quality, said Ajinkya Subhash Umap, Food Safety Officer Shivajinagar.

“We conducted an inspection at the site and collected evidence through photographs and videos. Based on that, we submitted a report to our senior authorities on the same day. The mess operator was called for a hearing on June 17 in accordance with the principles of natural justice. Following the hearing, FDA Assistant Commissioner Syed Imran Hashmi suspended the licence based on my report pending further orders,” Umap told The Indian Express.