FDA suspends 2 restaurants’ licences, seizes food worth Rs 1.18 crore in Pune

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of Rangla Punjab in Sutarwadi, Pashan, and Manisha Dosa Center in Tathawade, Pimpri-Chinchwad, as part of a crackdown on violations of food hygiene and safety norms that has led to four FIRs, six arrests, and the seizure of banned and misbranded food products worth Rs 1.18 crore in Pune.
The FDA conducted a special inspection and enforcement drive across Maharashtra, considering the festive season. As part of the crackdown in Pune, officials also sealed a business and seized two vehicles worth Rs 23 lakh.
Officials seized food items from various areas on suspicion of substandard quality, adulteration, mislabelling, and unsafe conditions.
As per an FDA statement issued on Tuesday, action was taken against six establishments in Sangli, Pune, and Kolhapur under the Pune division. Across the state, action was taken against 18 establishments across the divisions of Brihanmumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur.
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said in a statement that the department would take strict action against businesses that put consumers” health at risk. He said action would continue against establishments that sell or store expired or adulterated food products or prepare food in unhygienic and unsafe conditions.
FDA officials also asked residents to make complaints about food quality or malpractice through the toll-free number 1800222365 or the Food and Drug Grievance Portal.