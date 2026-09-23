FDA suspends 2 restaurants’ licences, seizes food worth Rs 1.18 crore in Pune

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department would take strict action against businesses that put consumers' health at risk. (File Photo)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of Rangla Punjab in Sutarwadi, Pashan, and Manisha Dosa Center in Tathawade, Pimpri-Chinchwad, as part of a crackdown on violations of food hygiene and safety norms that has led to four FIRs, six arrests, and the seizure of banned and misbranded food products worth Rs 1.18 crore in Pune.

The FDA conducted a special inspection and enforcement drive across Maharashtra, considering the festive season. As part of the crackdown in Pune, officials also sealed a business and seized two vehicles worth Rs 23 lakh.

Officials seized food items from various areas on suspicion of substandard quality, adulteration, mislabelling, and unsafe conditions.