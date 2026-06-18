FDA suspends Guru Nanak Dairy licence after suspected food-poisoning

By Nilambari Salunke

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the retail licence of Guru Nanak Dairy after members of three Pune families allegedly fell ill following the consumption of malai pedas purchased from the establishment. While the manufacturing unit has been inspected and regulatory action initiated, officials said further proceedings against the manufacturer will depend on laboratory findings, which are expected later this week.

The incident, which triggered a multi-agency investigation involving the FDA and Chandan Nagar police, came to light after several residents of a housing society in Wadgaon Sheri, Pune developed symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea within hours of consuming pedas distributed during a vehicle puja.

According to the affected families, members from three separate households fell ill despite having eaten meals prepared independently in their own homes. They claim the pedas were the only common food item consumed by all those who later developed symptoms.

Among the victims was 14-year-old Aarush, whose mother Nalini Pachpute (44) emerged as one of the first complainants to formally raise the issue with authorities.

“We had eaten food at home. The only outside food consumed that day was the peda,” Pachpute told The Indian Express. “Someone had to take a stand. Many people hesitate to come forward, but if we know what caused the problem, we should not stay silent.”

Pachpute said her immediate concern was ensuring her son’s recovery after he was admitted to the ICU. Aarush required medical attention after developing severe symptoms. She added that the family decided to pursue the matter because they believed accountability was necessary in a case involving public health and food safety.

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The incident also affected the family of Rahul Fadtare (48), who had purchased the sweets and distributed them during the vehicle puja. Fadtare said three members of his family fell ill shortly after consuming the pedas.

“We all had food prepared in our respective homes. The only common thing was the peda. Around three hours later everyone started experiencing nausea and vomiting,” he said.

Fadtare’s family members required prolonged medical treatment and remained hospitalised. They required admission to the intensive care unit (ICU), underscoring the severity of the illness.

Another affected resident, Sandeep Veer (42), said his wife and their nine-year-old son developed severe symptoms and required hospitalisation.

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“My wife and son started suffering from severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Later, I also experienced similar symptoms,” Veer said. “Hospital reports indicated a bacterial infection.” His son was admitted to the ICU before his condition stabilised and he was subsequently discharged.

Assistant Police Inspector Ganesh Jagdale of Chandan Nagar Police Station said police acted immediately after receiving information about the incident.

“As soon as we received the complaint, we informed the Food and Drug Administration and initiated the necessary procedure,” Jagdale said.

According to police, statements from affected residents have been recorded and a patient’s vomit sample has been sent for forensic examination. Preliminary medical observations suggested food poisoning, while complainants stated that their illness occurred after consuming the sweets.

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Jagdale said the police investigation is closely linked to the FDA’s scientific findings. “The Food and Drug Administration’s report will be crucial. Further legal action, including registration of an FIR under relevant provisions, will depend on the laboratory findings,” he said.

FDA officials confirmed to The Indian Express that Guru Nanak Dairy’s retail licence has been suspended and a stop-work notice has been issued to the manufacturing facility pending further investigation.

Syed Imran Hashmi, Assistant Commissioner (Food) and Designated Officer, FDA Maharashtra, said the manufacturing unit had been inspected and that the department is awaiting laboratory findings before deciding on further action. “Once the report is received, further action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.

“As per the complaint registered, the retailer’s licence has been suspended. The manufacturer’s inspection has been carried out,” he added.

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Hashmi said the laboratory report is expected later this week. If the report confirms that the food sample is unsafe for human consumption, the FDA will proceed with stronger legal action.

“If the report establishes that the food is unsafe, a court case will be registered in accordance with the law,” he said.

For the affected families, the issue extends beyond their own suffering. Several family members missed work while caring for relatives undergoing treatment, and days were spent moving between hospitals and government offices.

“Strict action should be taken if contamination is confirmed,” Pachpute said. “This is not only about our families. It is about ensuring that no one else suffers because of unsafe food.”

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With the FDA report expected this week, both police and food safety officials say the next phase of the investigation will depend on scientific evidence. For the affected families, however, the wait has already been long, and they hope the findings will finally provide answers and accountability.