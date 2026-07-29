FDA suspends licences of 21 food establishments in Pune

The confiscated items included ghee, jaggery, white sugar suspected to be adulterated, buffalo milk, refined palm oil suspected to be adulterated, curd, paneer, chakli, farsan, dry fruits, soan papdi, toast, biscuits, sugar-coated confectionery and malai kulfi. (AI Generated Image)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the licences of 21 food establishments across Pune division for alleged violations of food safety rules, including poor hygiene standards.

Among the establishments whose licences were suspended were Blinkit Commerce Private Limited at Viman Nagar, Hotel Laxman on Prabhat Road, Punjabi Chef in Mundhwa, Madina Family Restaurant in Bhawani Peth, Hina Bakery on Sinhagad Road, Madhav Biryani in Mundhwa and Indian Bakery in Narhe. Other suspensions were issued to establishments in Satara and Kolhapur.

The action was taken during inspections conducted between July 23 and 28 under the “Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra” campaign. During the inspections, FDA officials also seized food products suspected to be adulterated, improperly stored or incorrectly labelled.