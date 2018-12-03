FDA set to crack whip on food aggregators: Girish Bapat

The State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is mulling action against top food aggregator portals such as Swiggy, Foodpanda, Zomato and Uber Eats after it found that as many as 122 food establishments from where these aggregators delivered food to customers had violated safety norms.

FDA Minister Girish Bapat made a statement to this effect in the Legislative Assembly in response to a question by MLA Bhimrao Tapkir.

According to Bapat, the portals were served notices by the FDA after it found during a drive in Mumbai that of the 366 food establishments selling food on the aggregator websites, as many as 122 did not have the mandatory registration under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. “The FDA carried out the drive in September-October.

After finding that 122 establishments did not have registration, the FDA issued notices to the food aggregator portals — Swiggy, Zomato, Foodpanda, and Uber Eats — which delivered food from these outlets. These 122 establishments were shut down by officials. The FDA is following up on these cases,” Bapat told the House.