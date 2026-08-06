FDA cancels licence of ayurvedic firm Inducare Pharma Pvt Ltd

Action was taken after FDA officials found that provisions of the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 were violated. (Express photo)

The Food and Drug Administration in a stern move has cancelled the manufacturing license of an ayurvedic medicine manufacturing firm Inducare Pharma Pvt Ltd at Jejuri in Pune.

Action was taken after FDA officials found that provisions of the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 were violated.

FDA officials found serious irregularities during the inspection, according to an official statement issued Thursday. “There was no record available of the ingredients mentioned in the approved Ayurvedic text being used in actual production of the ayurvedic medicine. Batch Manufacturing Record (BMR) was found to be incomplete and inconsistent. Essential records like Batch Number of raw material, analysis report number, manufacturing process steps and other records were not available,” a statement issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.