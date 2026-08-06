FDA cancels licence of ayurvedic firm Inducare Pharma Pvt Ltd

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The Food and Drug Administration in a stern move has cancelled the manufacturing license of an ayurvedic medicine manufacturing firm Inducare Pharma Pvt Ltd at Jejuri in Pune.
Action was taken after FDA officials found that provisions of the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945 were violated.
FDA officials found serious irregularities during the inspection, according to an official statement issued Thursday. “There was no record available of the ingredients mentioned in the approved Ayurvedic text being used in actual production of the ayurvedic medicine. Batch Manufacturing Record (BMR) was found to be incomplete and inconsistent. Essential records like Batch Number of raw material, analysis report number, manufacturing process steps and other records were not available,” a statement issued by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.
There was a lack of cleanliness in the production department, suction filters were not cleaned and basic quality management systems such as pest control and packaging material records were absent.
Six drugs not of standard quality
Samples of medicines manufactured by the firm were declared not of standard quality and serious deficiencies were detected during the tests.
According to FDA officials in the drug Sinhanad Guggul, fungal growth and black spots were observed on the tablets and the product failed the prescribed Microbial Limit Test. Other medicines like Punarnavadi Mandur, Triphala Guggul, Knchanar Guggul,Hingvastak Churna and Triphala Churna did not comply with the prescribed norms and in some products there were insects and larvae and other foreign impurities.
Following these findings, the manufacturer was directed to immediately discontinue the production of the affected medicines and a show-cause notice was issued. Although the company submitted a written explanation and was subsequently granted a personal hearing, it failed to provide a satisfactory justification for the deficiencies that were identified by FDA.
After a detailed examination of the inspection reports, laboratory findings, show-cause proceedings, submissions made during the personal hearing, and other relevant records, the competent licensing authority ordered the permanent cancellation of the Ayurvedic drug manufacturing licence.
Tukaram Mundhe, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra State, in a statement issued here said that providing safe, and effective medicines to citizens is the highest responsibility of the Food and Drug Administration. “Drug manufacturers are required to strictly comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Strict regulatory action will be taken against any manufacturer found negligent in maintaining the quality of medicines,” he added.