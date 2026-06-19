FDA denies allegations of interference in food poisoning probe

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Nilambari Salunke
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a clarification denying allegations that victim statements in the Guru Nanak Sweet & Dairy food poisoning case were recorded in the presence of individuals connected to the sweet shop or under any form of influence.
In a press note issued on Friday, the FDA said certain media reports had created misconceptions about the department’s handling of the investigation into the alleged food poisoning incident linked to the consumption of malai peda purchased from Guru Nanak Sweet & Dairy in Wadgaon Sheri.
According to the FDA, officials received information about the incident from Chandan Nagar police on the evening of June 11 and immediately began an inquiry. Food safety officers visited the shop and later recorded statements of affected persons admitted to different hospitals.
The department clarified that when the first victim’s statement was recorded, neither the shop owner, the owner’s representative, nor any legal counsel was present. It further stated that all statements were recorded voluntarily and independently, without pressure, inducement or interference from any individual.The clarification comes amid allegations that persons linked to the establishment may have been present while statements of victims were being collected.
While defending the conduct of its officers, the department noted that action against the establishment has already been initiated. The licence of Guru Nanak Sweet & Dairy was suspended on June 12 and the manufacturing unit was directed to cease operations pending further investigation.
The FDA said further action would be taken after receipt of food sample analysis reports, inspection findings and other evidence collected during the probe.