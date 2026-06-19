FDA denies allegations of interference in food poisoning probe

FDA said certain media reports had created misconceptions about the department's handling of the investigation into the alleged food poisoning incident linked to the consumption of malai peda (above) purchased from Guru Nanak Sweet & Dairy in Wadgaon Sheri.

Written by Nilambari Salunke

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a clarification denying allegations that victim statements in the Guru Nanak Sweet & Dairy food poisoning case were recorded in the presence of individuals connected to the sweet shop or under any form of influence.

In a press note issued on Friday, the FDA said certain media reports had created misconceptions about the department’s handling of the investigation into the alleged food poisoning incident linked to the consumption of malai peda purchased from Guru Nanak Sweet & Dairy in Wadgaon Sheri.

According to the FDA, officials received information about the incident from Chandan Nagar police on the evening of June 11 and immediately began an inquiry. Food safety officers visited the shop and later recorded statements of affected persons admitted to different hospitals.