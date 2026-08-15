FDA crackdown: Burger King, Sayaji Hotel among 16 facing action

Outlets of Zepto and Blinkit also served suspension orders.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
2 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 15, 2026 10:36 AM IST
pune eateryZepto outlet in Lohegaon (left) and Sayaji Hotel, Lonavala, a food container that has an April 2025 expiry date (right). (Photo: FDA)
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The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 16 food establishments in the Pune division following a four-day inspection drive that found hygiene and food safety violations.

The establishments include Burger King on East Street in Camp, Pune, and Hotel Sayaji in Lonavala. Outlets of e-commerce companies Zepto and Blinkit were also served suspension orders.

D V Bhogawade, FDA Joint Commissioner, Pune division told The Indian Express that a special inspection drive was undertaken from August 11 till 14 as part of the Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra campaign. Action was taken following serious concerns over lack of hygiene and violations regarding food safety. “Several establishments were found to be non-compliant with the provisions laid down related to food safety,” Bhogawade said.

burger king At Burger King eatery. (Photo: FDA)

The establishments whose licences were suspended include M/s Fortune Enterprises (Hotel Sayaji), Lonavala; Hotel Chul Mutton, Nagar Road; M/s Simply South, Bhosari; Hotel Pawan, Kolhapur; M/s Rajesh Chinese, Sangli; M/s JBM Hospitality (Canteen), HDFC Bank, Golden East, Wanwadi; M/s Burger King, East Street, Pune; M/s Domino’s Pizza, Satara; and M/s Pizza Hut, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Satara.

Among e-commerce outlets, suspension orders were served to M/s Zepto Limited, Lohegaon, Pune; M/s Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd, Sinhagad Road, Pune; and M/s Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd, Timber Market, Bhavani Peth, Pune. M/s Swinsta ENT Private Limited, Karvenagar, was also served a suspension order.

Hotel Sayaji at Lonavala From Hotel Sayaji at Lonavala. (Photo: FDA)

Dairies were also among those facing action, including M/s Om Sai Ram Milk and Milk Products in Khed, Pune district, and M/s Dhamnath Doodh Shitikaran Kendra in Loni, Ambegaon.

From Monday, the FDA will also conduct an enforcement drive against establishments selling high-fat, high-sugar and high-salt (HFSS) foods around school premises.

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Food businesses near schools have been advised not to sell such products within 50 metres of school premises. Bhogawade said selling such products within the restricted area could result in legal action.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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