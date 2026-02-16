‘A dent to Pune’s cultural identity’: Artists, residents resist proposal to relocate Kalakar Katta

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Days after Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited Fergusson College Road on Thursday to assess the proposed removal of Kalakar Katta, a wave of opposition has emerged from artists and locals who see the popular cultural spot as integral to the city’s identity.
The controversy began when newly elected BJP corporators Sunil Pande and Manjushree Khardekar, along with other ward members, submitted a letter to the commissioner seeking Katta’s removal, citing traffic congestion as the primary concern. However, those who frequent the spot say the move will do more harm than good.
“Kalakar Katta has been a platform for budding artists who have greatly benefited from it, both revenue-wise and in forming an identity,” said Anushka Tapshalkar, a Nigdi resident who often visits the site. “It is at a prime location on FC Road, considered the heart of Pune, where bystanders can enjoy and participate in art while interacting with artists. Relocating it will adversely affect artists and be a dent to the cultural capital of the state.”
Dilipsingh Vishwakarma of Jagruk Punekar Samiti questioned whether removing the Katta would really address traffic issues. “There are frequent VIP movements in Pune where all traffic is stopped. Unchecked hawkers are encroaching on roads, and footpaths are extended beyond the necessary width; all such elements are rarely taken seriously. How can removing Kalakar Katta ease the traffic situation?” he asked, urging authorities not to fall for politically motivated actions.
Ganesh Salunkhe, another frequent visitor, echoed the sentiment. “Kalakar Katta is such a place on the busy FC Road that offers peace, creativity and a moment of joy. If it gets relocated, artists and art enthusiasts would be at a loss.”
Some artists, however, pointed to internal issues at the site. Speaking to The Indian Express, Senior cartoonist Mukim Tamboli said he and others had stopped visiting after being repeatedly harassed by some locals who wanted to reserve the space for select artists. “I’ve been abused so many times over the past two years. But I feel Kalakar Katta should not be removed; it should be regulated so that crowd control and traffic issues do not occur.”
Senior artist Suresh Lonkar suggested an alternative approach. “Instead of relocating, the PMC should start Kalakar Katta at different locations across Pune to allow artists more space and multiple venue options. This will also avoid traffic congestion.” He also appealed for regulation to ensure the space remains accessible to all, noting that some artists have tried to monopolise the area.
Portrait artist Amrapali Sabale criticised what she called selective enforcement. “The administration is allowing illegal hawkers to continue their business while encroaching on footpaths along FC Road, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. Meanwhile, artists carrying forward Pune’s cultural legacy are being sidelined,” she said.
“Officials didn’t even inform us about an alternative place for relocation, and suddenly started threatening us to vacate at short notice. This will definitely affect the future of artists,” she added.
Siddharth Pitekar, widely known as the statue man of Maharashtra, also echoed concerns over artists’ future. “I shifted from Newasa to Pune to get an opportunity to perform at Kalakar Katta. But if it gets relocated, the crowd, exposure to artists, and an attraction on FC road would be lost. It will also adversely affect the artists financially.”
The Indian Express reached out to Pune traffic officials for their response on the traffic situation, but did not receive a comment.
