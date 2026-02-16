‘A dent to Pune’s cultural identity’: Artists, residents resist proposal to relocate Kalakar Katta

Days after Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited Fergusson College Road on Thursday to assess the proposed removal of Kalakar Katta, a wave of opposition has emerged from artists and locals who see the popular cultural spot as integral to the city’s identity.

The controversy began when newly elected BJP corporators Sunil Pande and Manjushree Khardekar, along with other ward members, submitted a letter to the commissioner seeking Katta’s removal, citing traffic congestion as the primary concern. However, those who frequent the spot say the move will do more harm than good.

“Kalakar Katta has been a platform for budding artists who have greatly benefited from it, both revenue-wise and in forming an identity,” said Anushka Tapshalkar, a Nigdi resident who often visits the site. “It is at a prime location on FC Road, considered the heart of Pune, where bystanders can enjoy and participate in art while interacting with artists. Relocating it will adversely affect artists and be a dent to the cultural capital of the state.”