scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Father Stan Swamy to be honoured by Geneva human rights foundation on Thursday

The award is widely regarded as the Nobel Prize for human rights defenders. The winners this year are Daouda Diallo from Burkina Faso, Pham Doan Trang from Vietnam and Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja of Bahrain.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 1, 2022 9:49:18 pm
Civil rights activist Father Stan Swamy (File)

Father Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist from Jharkhand who was arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case and died in July 2021, will get a “special, posthumous homage” at the Martin Ennals Award in Geneva on Thursday. The award is widely regarded as the Nobel Prize for human rights defenders. The winners this year are Daouda Diallo from Burkina Faso, Pham Doan Trang from Vietnam and Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja of Bahrain.

“Father Stan was nominated to the Award in spring 2021, but he sadly passed away before it could reach him,” said Chair of the Award Jury, Hans Thoolen.

Before he died at the age of 84, Swamy had spent a lifetime working with Adivasi communities on their land, forest and labour rights. He had filed a PIL about the arrests of thousands of young adivasis whom investigating agencies had labelled “Naxals”. According to the NIA, which had arrested him with other activists such as lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2020, Swamy was a part of the banned CPI (Maoist). “The jury wished to shine a light on Father Stan’s many contributions to human rights, which cannot be eclipsed by his unjust incarceration by Indian authorities,” said Thoolen.

More from Pune

 

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...Premium
UPSC Key –June 1, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Concretisation’ to ‘P...
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...Premium
Advantage BJP for fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka as Congress, JD(S)...
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement