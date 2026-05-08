Father passed away in the morning, Solapur girl finished board exam in 1.5 hours to return for cremation; scores 65 marks

Dhanashree Pawar was set to appear for her Class 10 board examination paper when her father tragically passed away on the morning of the first exam. Bhikaji Pawar, suffering from liver disease, had undergone his first session of dialysis on February 12, and passed away on February 20.

“I was not in a state to write the Marathi exam. My family was trying to convince me to go but I said that I would pass the paper in the retest. However, principal of my school (Sharad Chandra Pawar School in Solapur) Tanaji Mane convinced me that if I don’t appear for the exam my year will be wasted. He said that it was my father’s wish that his girl should study, so I went. I travelled with him to the exam centre and he dropped me back as well. The body was at home as I wrote the exam, and the cremation was done after I came back,” Dhanashree told The Indian Express.