Father kills 9-yr-old daughter with chainsaw over altered marksheet

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A daily wage worker allegedly killed his nine-year-old daughter with a chainsaw and then set their house ablaze in a bid to destroy evidence after she had altered a school marksheet to change her ranking, police said on Wednesday.
According to Gopal Pawar, Inspector of Daund police station, the chain of events began on Saturday when the girl’s elder brother, a student of Class 4, teased her about their exam results. She had ranked second in Class III, while her brother had topped Class IV.
Unable to bear her brother’s taunting, the girl altered the marksheet – bumping herself up to first rank and pulling her brother down to second. When Chavan discovered what his daughter had done, his reaction was extreme and fatal.
“On Sunday evening, the accused used a chainsaw to kill his daughter. After slitting her throat, he wrapped the body in a sari and torched the house in a cold-blooded attempt to erase all traces of what he had done,” Pawar said.
The incident took place on Sunday evening at Deulgaon Raje village in Daund taluka. “The girl’s father, Shantaram Chavan, 33, along with a woman, has been arrested under Sections 103 (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 3(5) (shared criminal intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Pawar said.
“The accused’s son had been mocking his younger sister over their exam results on Saturday. What started as a petty squabble between the two siblings quickly turned into a sore point for the girl,” Pawar said.
After the fire broke out, Chavan reportedly put on an act, publicly claiming the blaze was accidental and that his daughter had been trapped inside. However his account of the incident did not hold up for long.
“A tip-off led us to suspect that the fire was not accidental – that the man had, in fact, murdered his own daughter and staged the blaze to cover his tracks,” Pawar said.
Police recovered the girl’s partially burnt body from the charred remains of the house and sent it to Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for a DNA test to establish her identity. Chavan and the woman, who allegedly helped him conceal the crime, have since been taken into custody, and further investigation is on.