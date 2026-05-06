Father kills 9-yr-old daughter with chainsaw over altered marksheet

A daily wage worker allegedly killed his nine-year-old daughter with a chainsaw and then set their house ablaze in a bid to destroy evidence after she had altered a school marksheet to change her ranking, police said on Wednesday.

According to Gopal Pawar, Inspector of Daund police station, the chain of events began on Saturday when the girl’s elder brother, a student of Class 4, teased her about their exam results. She had ranked second in Class III, while her brother had topped Class IV.

Unable to bear her brother’s taunting, the girl altered the marksheet – bumping herself up to first rank and pulling her brother down to second. When Chavan discovered what his daughter had done, his reaction was extreme and fatal.