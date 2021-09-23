Father-in-law, husband arrested for harassing woman, making her drink hen’s blood: Police

A 33-year-old man and his father have been arrested for allegedly harassing his wife over money and making her drink hen’s blood while performing ‘black magic’.

The victim has lodged the complaint in this case and based on her complaint, police have booked her husband, father-in-law and mother-in- law under sections 498 (a), 354 (a), 323, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

According to police, between December 2018 and June 2021, the accused allegedly demanded money from the complainant for various reasons. They also allegedly performed black magic and made her drink hen’s blood.

The woman has also alleged that her father-in-law harassed her sexually. The accused also allegedly lied to the woman and told her that her husband had an engineering degree.

The investigating officer of the case said that they have arrested two of the accused, including the woman’s husband and father-in-law.