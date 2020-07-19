Fatality rate due to Covid drops to below 3% in PMC, close to national figure

The active to total positive cases is 35.30 per cent in PMC limit, 34.59 per cent in the country and 41.18 per cent in the state. (Representational) The active to total positive cases is 35.30 per cent in PMC limit, 34.59 per cent in the country and 41.18 per cent in the state. (Representational)

Faster identification through increased testing and early treatment by isolating Covid-19 patients have helped the Pune

Municipal Corporation (PMC) bring down fatality rate to below three per cent, which is closer to the national figure. However, the concern remains about the critical rate of 4.28 per cent, which has posed a challenge to the capabilities of the health infrastructure in the city.

As on July 17, PMC brought down its fatality rate due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to 2.69 per cent, closer to 2.53 per cent for the entire country. PMC had a higher fatality rate than that of the state and country, but in the last one month it has come below the state fatality rate, which is now at 3.91 per cent.

The recovery rate of the patients is maximum in PMC limits compared to that of the state and almost the same as that of the country. Pune city has a recovery rate of 62.01 per cent, while the same is 62.85 per cent for the country and 54.81 per cent for the state. The active to total positive cases is 35.30 per cent in PMC limit, 34.59 per cent in the country and 41.18 per cent in the state.

On July 18, the fatality rate in PMC jurisdiction further dropped to 2.61 per cent. Pune city has a total of 35,878 positive cases, out of which 21,881 patients have recovered so far while 935 have died. With increasing load on existing health infrastructure due to rapid increase in active cases, the civic body has been able to home isolate 2,532 patients so far.

The introduction of rapid antigen tests has also helped the PMC scale up testing capacity to around 7,000 in a day, resulting in identifying and isolating more patients. With the number of critical patients rising and complaints of residents not getting beds in hospitals, PMC has been working hard towards increasing beds for critical patients by adding 104 beds, including 50 at Sassoon hospital.

PMC has also increased the numbers of isolation beds at Covid Care Centres across the city, while the district administration has directed all hospitals to discharge asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and those with mild symptoms after counseling, officials said.

