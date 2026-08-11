Pune Inc: How her mother’s death set a top scientist on a mission to improve diagnostics

At the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, Dr Preeti Nigam Joshi began to focus on chip sensors for pancreatic cancer screening.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneAug 11, 2026 10:17 PM IST
pune, inc, Dr Preeti Nigam Joshi Dr Preeti Nigam Joshi founded FastSense Innovations in 2018 and began to develop different platform technologies for the diagnosis of different diseases. (Express photo)
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Pune-based Dr Preeti Nigam Joshi was standing at the cutting-edge of India’s deep tech advancement. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi, she was an expert in micro-electro-mechanical systems, working on chip sensors and small point-of-care devices, she was one of the few people who were working in these areas.

A tragedy would bring her to a turning point and change the course of her life and career – and result in the creation of smartphone-based digital platforms to improve diagnostics of a number of diseases.

“I lost my mother in 2018 due to pancreatic cancer. Living in Pune, we had access to proper screening systems for cancer-like complex diseases but we were not able to screen my mother on time and lost her within four months. Suddenly, I began to think that whatever work I was doing was only ending in publications whereas the ultimate purpose of science is to be of use to the people who need it. I began to ask, ‘What am I doing? Am I really a useful resource for the society for the nation?” she says.

Eye on diseases

At the National Chemical Laboratory in Pune, Joshi began to focus on chip sensors for pancreatic cancer screening. She founded FastSense Innovations in 2018 and began to develop different platform technologies for the diagnosis of different diseases.

“Most of the systems in pathology labs across India are laboratory-based and require trained manpower and sophisticated infrastructure, both of which are in short supply in our country. Our mission was tocreatea system that was easy and cost-effective, did not require trained manpower and could be used at home and other places. A nurse or an attendant who collects data and samples can use it the platform to screen for complex diseases,” says Joshi.

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She adds that for FastSense, the larger goal is to make such critical diagnostic tools faster, more affordable and accessible, particularly in settings where access to advanced laboratory infrastructure remains limited.

Among the earliest to place their trust in her vision was the Government of India, which supported her journey through the BIRAC-BIG grant, followed by programmes including MeitY TIDE 2.0, NIDHI-PRAYAS, BIRAC Seed Funds and the Atal New India Challenge grant by NITI Aayog, among others. She was supported by Venture Center, an incubaor for innivative startups, in Pune.

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Today, FastSense Innovations has developed a portfolio of market-ready and near-market-ready diagnostic solutions addressing healthcare challenges, from infectious disease detection, AMR and cancer diagnostics to women’s health conditions.

The company’s flagship product, Sep-Scan, addresses a pressing challenge in critical care—early detection of sepsis. India is facing a significant problem of sepsis, particularly among newborns and critically ill patients, where timely diagnosis can make a decisive difference to outcomes.

“Designed as a rapid point-of-care diagnostic platform, Sep-Scan enables clinicians to assess key sepsis biomarkers within minutes, bringing diagnostic support closer to the patient rather than relying only on conventional laboratory workflows. The system also allows results to be digitally stored and shared, supporting easier clinical monitoring and consultation,” says Joshi.

A Cancer Diagnostics platform focuses on Hepatocellular Carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. “It integrates machine-learning models for real-time monitoring. The system is tailored for resource-poor settings,” says Joshi. “In the pipeline are diagnostic solutions for conditions that affect women’s health, promoting early detection and personalized care,” she adds.

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Post-Covid, India’s diagnostics market has witnessed significant growth, making it an increasingly competitive space. FastSense is seeking to carve out its place by combining scientific innovation with a strong sense of purpose.

“I am a scientist at heart, and entrepreneurship has given me the opportunity to translate science into solutions that can reach people and save lives. I inherited my scientific curiosity from my father, whom I lost during Covid. Through my work, I hope to make a meaningful difference—one life at a time—as a tribute to my parents,” says Joshi.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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