Pune Inc: How her mother’s death set a top scientist on a mission to improve diagnostics

Dr Preeti Nigam Joshi founded FastSense Innovations in 2018 and began to develop different platform technologies for the diagnosis of different diseases. (Express photo)

Pune-based Dr Preeti Nigam Joshi was standing at the cutting-edge of India’s deep tech advancement. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Varanasi, she was an expert in micro-electro-mechanical systems, working on chip sensors and small point-of-care devices, she was one of the few people who were working in these areas.

A tragedy would bring her to a turning point and change the course of her life and career – and result in the creation of smartphone-based digital platforms to improve diagnostics of a number of diseases.

“I lost my mother in 2018 due to pancreatic cancer. Living in Pune, we had access to proper screening systems for cancer-like complex diseases but we were not able to screen my mother on time and lost her within four months. Suddenly, I began to think that whatever work I was doing was only ending in publications whereas the ultimate purpose of science is to be of use to the people who need it. I began to ask, ‘What am I doing? Am I really a useful resource for the society for the nation?” she says.