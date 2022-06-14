Farmers urged to undertake germination test before sowing, wait for enough moisture

SOYABEAN GROWERS in Maharashtra may not have to rely on procured seed this season to take the oil crop. As the wait for ample rain continues, data collated from the Agriculture department shows that as against the demand of 1.4 lakh tonnes of seed required for sowing over the targeted 46 lakh hectares, farmers have 4.6 lakh tonnes of soyabean with them. Of this, germination tests have been conducted on 3.5 lakh tonnes of seed with nearly 2.8 lakh tonnes of seed eligible for sowing.

Consistent good prices in the wholesale markets have prompted farmers to increase their soyabean acreage. This year, Maharashtra is expected to see 46 lakh hectares of kharif sowing of soyabean as farmers have preferred this crop over pulses or coarse millets. Nearly 1.4 lakh tonnes of seed is required for sowing of which private players are expected to provide 1.2 lakh tonnes, the rest being bagged by the state and central government’s seed corporation.

This season, it is expected that nearly 30-40 per cent farmers would reuse their own seeds. The Agriculture department had over the past few years prompted farmers to reuse their seeds with special camps being held to help farmers to gather seed from their crop. At present the Agriculture department is helping farmers conduct germination tests to filter seeds which can be used to raise a new crop. At least 70 per cent of the seeds used for the test should germinate to qualify for being used as new sowing material. Such tests are being carried out at village levels by the agriculture department.

Dilip Zende, director, quality control, confirmed that they expect farmers to have enough material to fulfil their sowing needs. “We have district-wise data, the only concern is that there could be some supply-demand mismatch in individual districts,” he said.

That farmers are reusing their seed is confirmed by Ajeet Mulay, managing director of Green Gold, one of the largest private seed manufacturers in the state. However, he added that economy would dictate the final decision. At present soyabean is trading over Rs 7,000/tonne. So farmers who have stock are liquidating the same. “If by spending on seeds their return on investment is multiple times, the farmer would obviously spend on seeds,” he said.

Also private companies, Mulay said, take special care to store and bag their seeds which allows good farmers to have more than normal per acre yields.

Other than soyabean, farmers said they have seen good demand for maize and cotton seed. Both areas are expected to increase substantially.

While seed availability is not a problem, what farmers are waiting for are rains. While monsoon has officially entered the state, most parts of the state are yet to get any substantial rain.

Agriculture Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar has appealed to farmers to wait till ample moisture is available before they undertake sowing operations.