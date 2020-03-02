Farmers stop onion auction at country’s largest wholesale market in Lasalgaon

In September 2019, the Central government had banned the exports of onions. (File) In September 2019, the Central government had banned the exports of onions. (File)

Protest by farmers led to the suspension of the onion auctions at Lasalgaon’s wholesale market on Monday morning. The market, which is located in the Niphad taluka of Nashik district, and the country’s largest wholesale market for the bulb, has seen a constant slide in onion prices, which has enraged the farmers.

Narendra Wadhavane, secretary of the market, confirmed the suspension of the auctions. Traders said the constant slide in prices was mainly because of the uncertainty surrounding exports of the bulb, which have been stopped since last September.

A sudden price rise across urban markets had prompted the Central government to ban the export of onions as well as allowing imports.

While Union Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Ram Vilas Paswan had tweeted about the decision to open up markets, the notification is yet to be published. India has seen bumper sowing of the bulb across states.

Trade sources have said that unless exports were opened, wholesale prices would collapse in the days to come. Average trade price of the bulb, which was around Rs 1,950 per quintal in February, had come down to Rs 1,450 on Monday. Farmers have asked for the immediate opening up of exports to prevent further price corrections.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd