Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Farmers protesting against low compensation lathicharged in Buldhana

THE ONGOING farmers’ agitation led by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader Ravikant Tupkar in Buldhana district ended with police lathicharging protesters on Saturday. Tupkar said nearly 50 agitators have been charged with serious offences while the Opposition parties called for immediate removal of Buldhana superintendent of police.

Tupkar, speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, said they have been protesting against the low compensation received by growers of soyabean and cotton. Also, the low compensation received under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yogna (PMFBY) had figured in the list of demands raised by the farmers.

Tupkar has threatened to self-immolate if his demands were not met and claimed he along with his supporters were placed under house arrest.

On Saturday, Tupkar had led a rally of farmers to the district collector’s office where he had threatened to self-immolate. “We were protesting in a peaceful manner but the police lathicharged us without any provocation,” he claimed. Some 50 protestors, he said, were taken into custody with Tupkar claiming that they were charged with serious offences.  “It is us our right to protest and the police had no right to use force against us,” he said.

The incident was condemned by Opposition leaders with Congress state chief Nana Patole seeking immediate removal of Buldhana’s police chief.

A statement issued by the Congress said  the farmer is in trouble and his produce is not getting the right price. On the contrary, under the BJP government, due to the high cost of fertilisers, seeds and diesel, farming is not  affordable.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 00:55 IST
