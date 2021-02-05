Farmers’ protest: Ajit Pawar questions silence of celebrities in past few months

“Does it suit the Union government on the way it has treated the protesting farmers? Have the farmers come from Pakistan, Bangladesh or China?” Ajit Pawar said. (File)

Taking on the BJP-led Union government for the “wrong treatment” given to the protesting farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday questioned the silence of celebrities for not coming out in public in the last few months when the farmers were protesting in the cold.

“Does it suit the Union government on the way it has treated the protesting farmers? Have the farmers come from Pakistan, Bangladesh or China?” Pawar said.

“The farmers have been protesting peacefully for months. There were nails put on the road for stopping them from entering the national capital. I can understand that tear gas, water or barricade is used to control the mob,” he added.

The farmers have been protesting for a few months and the issue should have been resolved through discussions, Pawar said, adding, “There were several rounds of meetings held to resolve the issue but there was no breakthrough. It means the Union government does not have the mentality to resolve it. It has made a decision and wants to execute whatever happens.”

The NCP leader said the Centre should realise that the farmers do not accept the government’s decision on farm laws. “If they don’t accept a decision, they will make a demand to stop its execution. Farmers take to protest only when they have to suffer for some or the other reason,” Pawar said.

On Indian celebrities responding en masse on protest, the deputy chief minister said, “…Why didn’t they give their opinion in the last 2-3 months when the farmers were protesting against the farm laws. Who stopped them from doing so?”

“The foreign celebrities expressed their opinion. It is when celebrities from other countries comment on the ongoing protest that our celebrities have woken up,” Pawar said.

On the local elections in the state, the NCP leader said efforts would be taken by the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi to contest elections jointly. The alliance has registered success during the recent gram panchayat elections, so there would be similar efforts to ensure there was no splitting of votes, said Pawar.

