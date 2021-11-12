Farmers’ organisation steps up stir over denial of one time pay of FRP in Sangli dist

MEMBERS OF the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana stepped up their agitation against sugar mills in Sangli district for their refusal to pay the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) at one go.

On Thursday, members of the organization stopped transport of sugarcane to the Rajarambapu Cooperative Sugar Mill, which is controlled by senior state minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil.

Members of the organization deflated tyres of vehicles carrying cane to the mill and minor incidents of arson were reported.

Led by former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti, the organisation has demanded for one-time payment of FRP and Rs 400 per tonne from mills for the present season. The organization has threatened to intensify their protest in case the mills refuse to pay FRP at one go.

Sugar mills in the Kolhapur district have already announced payment of one-time FRP that has been welcomed by the farmers. However, none of the mills in the neighbouring the Sangli district have agreed to do so with millers preferring to pay their farmers in instalments.