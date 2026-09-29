Farmers in Pune demand rollback of 15% cut in polyhouse subsidy

The farmers have demanded that the August 21 circular be withdrawn and that projects approved before the revised guidelines came into effect be processed under the earlier norms. (Express Photo)

Farmers and greenhouse entrepreneurs marched to the regional office of the National Horticulture Board (NHB) in Pune on Monday, protesting the Centre’s decision to reduce the subsidy for polyhouses and shade-net houses by 15 per cent and impose stricter conditions on beneficiaries.

The protesters included members of the Pavana Sanskruti Farmer Producer Company, Maharashtra Flower Growers Association and Pune Flower Growers Company, as well as office-bearers of the Indian Greenhouse Manufacturing Association (IGMA). They met the NHB’s Pune Deputy Director and submitted a memorandum listing their demands.

The protest is part of an agitation being held across 10 states. Earlier protests were held outside the NHB office and Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on September 15 and 16, but the protesters said they received no response from the Centre.