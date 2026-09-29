Farmers in Pune demand rollback of 15% cut in polyhouse subsidy

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Farmers and greenhouse entrepreneurs marched to the regional office of the National Horticulture Board (NHB) in Pune on Monday, protesting the Centre’s decision to reduce the subsidy for polyhouses and shade-net houses by 15 per cent and impose stricter conditions on beneficiaries.
The protesters included members of the Pavana Sanskruti Farmer Producer Company, Maharashtra Flower Growers Association and Pune Flower Growers Company, as well as office-bearers of the Indian Greenhouse Manufacturing Association (IGMA). They met the NHB’s Pune Deputy Director and submitted a memorandum listing their demands.
The protest is part of an agitation being held across 10 states. Earlier protests were held outside the NHB office and Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on September 15 and 16, but the protesters said they received no response from the Centre.
Under revised guidelines issued through a circular dated August 21, 2026, the subsidy has been reduced from 50 per cent to 35 per cent.
“A 15 per cent cut in subsidy and 18 per cent GST on materials leave farmers with a negligible amount in hand. As a result, the business of setting up shade-net houses and greenhouses has been adversely affected. The government should restore the 50 per cent subsidy and reduce GST on construction materials to 5 per cent,” said Tejomay Ghadge, National Joint Secretary of IGMA.
The farmers have demanded that the August 21 circular be withdrawn and that projects approved before the revised guidelines came into effect be processed under the earlier norms.
They have also sought reconsideration of the ‘one family, one beneficiary’ condition, arguing that brothers or close relatives running separate projects should be eligible to avail themselves of the scheme independently.
“We also seek the removal of the clause that excludes retired soldiers and government employees drawing a pension of more than Rs 10,000,” Ghadge said.
The protesters have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state Agriculture Minister to take up the issue with the Union Agriculture Ministry.
IGMA National Secretary Parmeshwar Tor, among others, participated in the protest.