Farmers hope for sowing operations to continue as monsoon begins to revive

Notwithstanding the revival, moong and urad acreage will record a dip as farmers will now divert their holdings towards toor or other long-duration crops.

WITH THE much-awaited revival of the monsoon, most parts of the country is reporting good rainfall from Sunday. Parts of Maharashtra have, in fact, reported very heavy rainfall, which has led to local administration evacuating people from low-lying areas. Farmers in most parts of the country are keeping their fingers crossed in the hope that good soil moisture will help them continue with their sowing operations.

Since Sunday, most parts of peninsular India started reporting rainfall. In Maharashtra, rain pounded parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, which has come as a great relief to farmers in the area. The district of Parbhani has reported a cloud burst like situation with various parts reporting over 150 mm rainfall in a matter of few hours. District collector Deepak Muglikar said an irrigation canal was damaged, which led to flooding in low-lying areas. Close to 200 families were evacuated with ongoing relief work.

Rainfall data issued by India Meteorological Department states that the monsoon has progressed to the northern part of the country. As of Monday, the northern limit of the monsoon was passing Aligarh, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Karnal and Gangan-agar. The country, as a whole, has received 252.6 mm rainfall, as against the normal 270.9 mm. States like Gujarat (-40 per cent), Rajasthan (-30 per cent), Haryana (-41 per cent), Punjab (-38 per cent) have reported large deficit in rainfall. Only some states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Bihar have reported excess.

Given moisture stress, farmers have stopped their sowing activities. All major kharif crops have recorded lower sowing as compared to last year. Overall, when it comes to the crop situation, the statistical data of sowing across the country shows that till July 9, 499.87 lakh hectare area was under sowing as against 558.11 lakh hectare last year. Cotton (86.45 lh/104.83 lh) soybean (82.14 lh/92.36 lh), moong (11.92 lh/13.49 lh) are some crops that have reported a significant dip in sowing.

