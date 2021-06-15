Farmer injured in leopard attack near Otur in Pune district

In a separate case, two leopard sighting were reported from Nerhe Kasarsai area near Hinjewadi, around 20 kilometers from Pune city over last one week. (Representational)

A 32-year-old farmer was injured in an attack by a leopard when he was working in his farm on Monday evening in a village near Otur town of Pune district, around 100 kilometers from Pune city. The man has sustained injuries on shoulder and face and is said to be out of danger.

Forest department officials have identified the injured farmer as Nilesh Ghule (32), a resident of Ghulepat village near Otur. The incident took place around 6.30 pm when Ghule was on his farms checking on the ongoing pre-sowing works on one part of the farm. The leopard, suspected to have been hiding in an adjacent sugarcane field suddenly attacked Ghule on shoulder and face and fled as he raised alarm and tried to counter.

Speaking to Express, Deputy conservator of Forest (Junnar division) Jayaramegowda R said, “The area where the incident took place, is a known habitat for leopards and sugarcane cultivation provides hiding spots for the animal. We have increase vigil and patrolling in the region and efforts to create awareness about the presence of leopard and other animals will continue. In this specific case, farmer was working on the field when the leopard suddenly attacked.” Officials said that Ghule later received treatment as per protocol at a local hospital is said to be out of danger.

Read | Panic in two villages near Hinjewadi after sighting of leopards

The area under Junnar forest division, which is spread over around 4000 square kilometer area, has witnessed multiple cases of man leopard conflict in the past. As per the data available with the Junnar division of the forest department, eight persons were killed and 25 were injured in the attack by leopards over last decade. Of these three deceased and three injured were in the age group of below five years.

In a separate case, two leopard sighting were reported from Nerhe Kasarsai area near Hinjewadi, around 20 kilometers from Pune city over last one week.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.