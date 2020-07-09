Farmer couple ‘attempts suicide’ after tiff with cops over entry to containment zone, wife dies

The deceased has been identified as Anuja Shingote (45). Her husband, Rohidas Shingote (45), who is also a farmer, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. (Representational) The deceased has been identified as Anuja Shingote (45). Her husband, Rohidas Shingote (45), who is also a farmer, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. (Representational)

THE Pune District Collectorate has launched a probe into the suicide of a farmer’s wife in Umbraj village in Pune district’s Junnar taluka. The farmer’s wife ended her life on Tuesday by consuming poison, allegedly after a tiff with police personnel who stopped her and her husband from entering a containment zone in their tempo.

The deceased has been identified as Anuja Shingote (45). Her husband, Rohidas Shingote (45), who is also a farmer, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“The superintendent of police has launched a probe into the matter,” District Collector Naval Kishore Ram told The Indian Express on Wednesday. The probe was launched after a call from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the district collector as well Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad on Wednesday.

Former Shirur MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, who informed the Chief Minister about the incident, said,”The police not only stopped the farmer and his wife from returning home, but also insulted them. The couple were returning home with agriculture products in their tempo. The government guidelines say movement of farm produce is allowed in containment zones. Yet the police stopped them, tried to beat them and insulted the couple, because of which the woman ended her life.”

Adhalrao alleged that when the woman fell to the ground after consuming poison, police personnel made no effort to rush her to the hospital. “The delay in treatment led to her death,” he alleged, adding that he has urged the CM to initiate a probe into the suicide and clarify rules regarding containment zones.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Jitendra Judi, who reached the spot after the incident, said, “The woman died in the hospital despite best efforts to save her life. The farmer’s condition was stabilised in a local hospital and he was rushed to a private hospital in Pune city”.

District Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil said he has asked the additional rural SP to probe the matter.

“The woman and her husband were stopped at the entry point of the containment zone in Umbraj village. They started an argument with the police. They argued that they should be allowed to enter the village from the main road only, which was blocked due to the containment zone in place. the police suggested that they take an alternative route, but the couple refused.

Patil said during the argument, the woman’s husband got a bottle of pesticide from the tempo and tried to consume it. “However, villagers prevented him from consuming the poison. The bottle fell from his hands. it was picked up by his wife…”.

Patil said if police had allowed entry to the woman and her husband, then they would be accused of not enforcing strict implementation in containment zones. “What is the point of allowing people to move freely in containment zones ? If we don’t implement containment norms strictly, we will be accused of being lax,” he said.

Pune ZP CEO Ayush Prasad said the MHA guidelines for containment zones stipulate that movement of all kinds of agriculture produce, agriculture marketing products and harvested products are allowed. “In this case, I have no idea whether the tempo was carrying agricultural produce. It is a matter of probe,” he said.

Prasad said Umbraj village was part of a containment zone as four Covid-19 cases had been reported in the area.

