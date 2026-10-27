Son of a farm worker, this Pune startup founder does not want villagers to migrate

One of the biggest droughts to hit Maharashtra was in 1972. In Pimpalgaon (Dhas), a village in Barshi taluka, Vishnu Dhas’s family of farm labourers managed to survive for a decade after the catastrophic event.

When the drought returned in the 1980s, it drove his parents out of their village to Pune. Born in a slum in Ghorpadi, Dhas has now built a business around a question that has always stayed with him — “How could an agricultural family make a living without leaving home?”

Even as Maharashtra confronts another drought, Dhas inaugurated a business venture on October 25. TractorNext aims to solve the problem of farmers often buying equipment, such as a tractor, bulldozer or agricultural drone, based on marketing hardsell or because somebody else in the village owns one of these machines.