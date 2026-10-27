Son of a farm worker, this Pune startup founder does not want villagers to migrate

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More
One of the biggest droughts to hit Maharashtra was in 1972. In Pimpalgaon (Dhas), a village in Barshi taluka, Vishnu Dhas’s family of farm labourers managed to survive for a decade after the catastrophic event.
When the drought returned in the 1980s, it drove his parents out of their village to Pune. Born in a slum in Ghorpadi, Dhas has now built a business around a question that has always stayed with him — “How could an agricultural family make a living without leaving home?”
Even as Maharashtra confronts another drought, Dhas inaugurated a business venture on October 25. TractorNext aims to solve the problem of farmers often buying equipment, such as a tractor, bulldozer or agricultural drone, based on marketing hardsell or because somebody else in the village owns one of these machines.
Dhas says that the machines are expensive, with the average price of a drone being Rs 10 lakh. Buying the wrong, high-priced technology can be a costly mistake. In a year when the scarcity of rains is a challenge, repaying the EMIs become a problem.
“We don’t know, during these hard times, how marginal farmers are going to pay their EMIs for any machinery after the harvest season when the crop is not there,” Dhas said.
TractorNext guides farmers towards buying the right technology based on requirement and not what dealers are selling or someone else is recommending. The startup asks farmers questions, such as whether they are doing single crop or multiple crop, whether they have their own water source, whether they are buying only for their use or they are also going to use the machine for commercial operations and earn an extra income.
On the platform, farmers analyse different machines, talk to inhouse experts and get recommendations for suitable purchases. Dhas hopes that better-informed decisions and access to suitable technology can help rural families build more sustainable livelihoods so that they don’t need to migrate.
“A drought year looks like a bad time to launch a company but I say that this is the right time. This is the time to guide farmers to buy the right product or right technology,” says Dhas.
“I started my professional journey doing jhadu-pochha in a medical store in KEM Hospital. Slowly, I grew up selling the products in the medical store. I worked there for around five years. I completed my graduation before joining another company in the finance department.
Then, I got into communication consulting and have worked with an agricultural company before setting up TractorNext,” he added.
Dhas has designed TractorNext to be free for farmers. A part of the revenue comes from generating leads for OEMs, manufacturers and dealers. “Our platform also acts as an advertising platform for various offers and products,” he says.
With the government of India looking at agriculture as the backbone of India’s economy, providing livelihoods to approximately 46.1 percent of the workforce, the sector is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years.
“We are targeting a revenue of Rs 2 crore from the second year. As we are working towards delivering value to our consumers, both farmers and rural individuals and OEMs, I see a robust future,” said Dhas.