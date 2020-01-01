Battle of Bhima Koregaon 202nd anniversary: Family honours Maratha soldier who was ‘appointed in-charge’ of Jaystambh

Balasaheb Jamadar with the statues. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Balasaheb Jamadar with the statues. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The statue of Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar, a Maratha soldier in the British Army, was garlanded by his family at their residence near Jaystambh in Perne village, ahead of the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

According to his family, Jamadar was appointed as ‘in-charge’ of the Jaystambh for putting up a brave fight against Peshwas in the battle, which took place on January 1, 1818.

The successors of Jamadar claim that as per the sanad (official order) given to him by the British government, the possession of about 260 acres of awarded land, along with the Jaystambh land, was given to their family till the time they continued having a male progeny.

An old house on the land given to the Jamadar family by British rulers is still located near the Jaystambh. “We have records of this house since 1839. It was renovated a few times later. But stones and wood used for construction of the house during the British era can be seen even now. Around 1968, more rooms were constructed in the adjoining area…. At that time, my grandfather Gulabrao Malvadkar had installed miniature statues of Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar and his son Vyankoji, so that coming generations of our family remember his bravery. We have decorated the statues with flowers and rangoli on the occasion of the battle anniversary,” said Honorary Captain Balasaheb Jamadar, a former officer of the Indian Army, who is the sixth descendant of Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar.

“As per the documents and records available, Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar was a soldier in the second battalion of the first regiment of the Bombay Native Infantry of the British Army… he was injured while fighting the Peshwas in the battle on January 1, 1818… he was hospitalised for treatment and discharged on February 19, 1818. The British government awarded him a bravery medal. Later, British authorities appointed him as in-charge of the Jaystambh for taking care of the war memorial,” said Balasaheb.

He pointed out that soldiers, including Dalits, upper castes and those from different religions, were part of the British Army as well as the Peshwa forces, which fought each other in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. That’s why, he said, the Jaystambh “should not be linked to any caste or religion.”

Meanwhile, a dispute over the Jaystambh land between the Jamadar family and the state government is pending before the Bombay High Court. In accordance with a High Court order, the state government has got custody of the disputed land between December 22 and January 12 for making arrangements for the January 1 programme.

