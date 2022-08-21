Five members of a family drowned in a reservoir in Kandhar taluka in Nanded district Sunday afternoon.
The incident took place at Navrangpura village at 2.45 pm, at least 35 km from district headquarters of Nanded and 480 km from Pune city.
As many as 12 members of a family from Khutbai Nagar had come to offer prayers at Badi Dargah in Kandhar. “After paying respects at the dargah, the family stopped for lunch near the water reservoir in the afternoon. One person was washing his tiffin when he slipped on the stairs and fell into the water. To rescue him, two more entered and drowned. Two more rushed into the water to rescue them and they, too, drowned,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Nanded) Nilesh More.
Nanded district’s Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale said, “After the incident was reported to us, teams from the local police station rushed to the spot and launched search and rescue operations.” By evening, all five bodies were taken out of the water.
Subscriber Only Stories
The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Saad Mohammed Safiuddin (15), Sayyed Tawhid Sayyed Wahid (20), Mohammed Safiuddin Mohammed Gafoor (45), Sayyed Naveed Sayyed Wahid (15) and Mohammed Vikhar Mohammed Fakruddin (23), all residents of Khutbai Nagar in Nanded.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone arrive in Chennai for Jawan shoot
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
CM’s convoy attacked in Patna, 11 arrested
Five of family drown in Nanded reservoir
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone arrive in Chennai for Jawan shoot
J&K: Security forces foil infiltration bid in Rajouri, militant held
CSA T20 League: Du Plessis’ experience will be invaluable, says CSK-owned franchise
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B drones
Newsmaker | Khattar govt’s in-house critic, Devender Singh Babli again takes aim
Weightlifting: Mirabai, Jeremy, Achinta to skip Asian C’ship; to have S&C camp in US for World Meet
After Delhi liquor policy, Kejriwal govt’s deal to buy and maintain DTC buses under CBI lens
Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, Ranveer Singh film 83 lead nominations for 67th Filmfare Awards
Kerala Governor calls VC of Kannur University a criminal
Milind Soman plays ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ on loop as he runs for 450 km from Jhansi to Delhi