Five of family drown in Nanded reservoir

Five members of a family drowned in a reservoir in Kandhar taluka in Nanded district Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at Navrangpura village at 2.45 pm, at least 35 km from district headquarters of Nanded and 480 km from Pune city.

As many as 12 members of a family from Khutbai Nagar had come to offer prayers at Badi Dargah in Kandhar. “After paying respects at the dargah, the family stopped for lunch near the water reservoir in the afternoon. One person was washing his tiffin when he slipped on the stairs and fell into the water. To rescue him, two more entered and drowned. Two more rushed into the water to rescue them and they, too, drowned,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Nanded) Nilesh More.

Nanded district’s Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale said, “After the incident was reported to us, teams from the local police station rushed to the spot and launched search and rescue operations.” By evening, all five bodies were taken out of the water.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Saad Mohammed Safiuddin (15), Sayyed Tawhid Sayyed Wahid (20), Mohammed Safiuddin Mohammed Gafoor (45), Sayyed Naveed Sayyed Wahid (15) and Mohammed Vikhar Mohammed Fakruddin (23), all residents of Khutbai Nagar in Nanded.