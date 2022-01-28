‘I grew up watching him help people’: Family, disciples remember Padma Shri awardee Dr Balaji Tambe

The author of the articles is Asmita Pant

Dr Bhagyashree Zope, a doctor at Atmasantulana Village, was nine years old when she first met this year’s Padma Shri awardee, Dr Balaji Tambe. The Ayurvedic practitioner, fondly called Shreeguruji among his disciples, inspired Dr Zope to become an Ayurvedic doctor.

“Having grown up watching him help people, my only aim in life is to be a small part of his big mission,” she said.

Dr Tambe received the honour posthumously on Republic Day eve, for his work in the medical domain. His son, Sanjay Tambe, told The Indian Express that the family was excited when they heard the news but a part of them missed their father and wished it had happened when he was around.

Dr Tambe’s younger son Sunil too was elated that his father got recognised for the great work he had done all his life. He recollected that their father always considered life to be a celebration and never forced his decisions on his children.

“We were allowed to choose for ourselves. He always said that you will bloom wherever you are meant to,” said Sunil.

After acquiring the knowledge of Vedas from his father as a child, Dr Tambe attended Vedic recitations in the neighbourhood. He began practising Ayurveda in Pune and in 1982, established the Atmasantulan Village.

Dr Zope said that she was proud to have been a part of Dr Tambe’s mission. “We have been missing Shreeguru ji ever since we heard the news. If he was here, we would have seen the joy in his eyes that we are missing but I am sure he is with us and I am extremely happy and very proud.”

She added that the now green landscape was once just barren land. “Now, patients from across the globe visit us for panchakarma and they feel rejuvenated in just 10-15 days by staying in this place,” she said. Dr Zope further acknowledged Dr Tambe’s contributions in making Ayurveda and Vedic information accessible to the masses.

Dr Namita Parekh, who first arrived at Atmasantulan Village 25 years ago, stated that her only aim is to spread the lessons she learnt from Dr Tambe among as many other people as possible. Over the course of the years, she has worked as Dr Tambe’s assistant and accompanied him to seminars across the world.

“I attended a five-day open seminar, where he talked about healing ourselves and also healing the world around us. The way he talked about it, the energy that generated from within during that meditation, it changed my whole life. That was the moment I decided to follow in his footsteps…I have no regrets, whatsoever,” she said.