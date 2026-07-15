Family confirms death of Pune man missing after Hormuz ship attack

“Following postmortem and other due procedures the body will be handed over to the company and will then be brought back to Pune. So far we have not been contacted by the External Affairs Ministry but our demand is the body be brought safely as soon as possible for the last rites,” Tondan added. (File)

Heramb Karmarkar, a third engineer aboard the container vessel MV GFS Galaxy who was missing after the ship was hit by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, has been confirmed dead, his family said on Tuesday.

“We have been informed by the authorities now that Heramb is no more,” Rishi Tandon, a close family relative of Karmarkar, told The Indian Express.

Vivek Tondon, a close relative of Karmarkar, told The Indian Express, “We got a confirmation message about the death of Heramb from his company on Tuesday afternoon. The body is currently in custody of Oman Navy.”