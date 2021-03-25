Familes of PCMC employees who died of Covid to get Rs 25 lakh each

As many as 23 employees of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation have died in frontline duty during the Covid pandemic since March, 2020. Families of all the deceased employees will receive a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each from the PCMC.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ulhas Jagtap on Thursday said the PCMC has also decided to offer jobs in the civic services to any one member of a family.

Jagtap said the standing committee of the PCMC on Wednesday has given sanction for handing over a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to families of 13 employees. “The families of 13 deceased employees have submitted all relevant documents to the PCMC. And therefore, they will soon get a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each,” he said.

Similarly, Jagtap said families of other 10 employees will also get compensation after they submit all relevant documents. “Since these families members could not so far submit the documents, we have not been able to extend the benefit to them. As and when and they provide the documents, they too will get the benefit,” he said.

Standing committee chairman Nitin Landge said the committee has made a provision of Rs 3.25 crore towards compensation for the families of the deceased. “While PCMC will be given Rs 25 lakh each, the state and the central governments will provide Rs 50 lakh each to the families of frontline workers,” he said.

Landge said the decision to provide compensation to the families of the deceased employees was taken in July last year and a policy was framed in August. “We had also appointed a committee for the purpose. We are also going to provide job one member of the deceased frontline employee’s family member,” he said.