Fake trading platform: Reluctant to invest first, techie given Rs 5,400 ‘advance’, loses Rs 68 lakh in week

Officials have also expressed concerns over citizens continuing to fall prey to these scams in spite of several advistories, sensitisation campaigns and wide media coverage in this regard.

A 55-year-old Pune IT engineer, who was initially reluctant to invest in a stock market platform, was lured by cyber fraudsters, who deposited Rs 5,400 in his bank account as advance to convince him that the platform was genuine. Within a week of beginning investments, he lost Rs 67.94 lakh to mule accounts provided by the fraudsters as he was convinced that he had earned Rs 8.46 crore.

According to the FIR registered by Pune Cyber police, the fraud began in August when the man was added to join a WhatsApp group while searching online for information related to share trading. Members of the group discussed shares and initial public offerings, while one of the women communicating with him claimed to be an agent of an investment company. She told him the group would provide recommendations on shares and IPOs and promised high returns on relatively small investments, the FIR states. The victim initially did not participate and only observed the conversations.