scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Fake message from CEO Adar Poonawalla’s number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

The fraudsters allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to one of SII directors seeking money transfer to various accounts. 

Serum Institute of India's Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla (File Photo)

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has been duped of Rs 1 crore by unidentified cyber fraudsters who allegedly posed as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla and sent a WhatsApp message to one of its directors seeking money transfer to various accounts, said the police.

According to a first information report (FIR) lodged at the Bundgarden police station on Friday based on the complaint of the company’s finance manager Sagar Kittur, the incident took place between 1.35 pm on September 7 and 2.30 pm on September 8.

The police said that director Satish Deshpande received a WhatsApp message from Poonawalla’s number with instructions to transfer money to a few bank accounts. Accordingly, Rs 1,01,01,554 was transferred from the company’s account to those accounts, they said.

But the company officials later came to know that Poonawalla had not sent any such message seeking transfer of money and approached the police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

The police said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) and sections under the Information Technology Act.

Efforts are on to identify and nab the accused, those who sent the WhatsApp message and the holders of the bank accounts to which the money was transferred, they added.

More from Pune

SII is an Indian biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals company and is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines. It produces Covishield, which has been the major Covid-19 vaccine in use in India.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 03:51:00 pm
Next Story

India accepts three out of four pillars of US-led IPEF, so why has it stopped short of a total agreement?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life
Britain's New King

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life

Premium
Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions
JOSAA Counselling

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years
Separated during Partition

Indian Sikh man meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement