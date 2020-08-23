Fake job assurances: Australian national booked for duping Pune man of Rs 18.5L

Zakiullah Parkar was arrested in Dehradun under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of The Foreigners Act. (Representational)

Pune City Police has lodged an offence against a foreign national for allegedly cheating a Pune resident to the tune of Rs 18.7 lakh by giving false assurances of providing him a job in Australia.

Rajendra Avsare (54), a resident of Maharashi Nagar, has lodged an FIR in this case at Swargate police station. Based on Avsare’s complaint, police have booked the accused, identified as Zakiullah Parkar alias Jack Parkar (52), under sections 406, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Parkar was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in February this year in connection with a similar offence and is currently lodged in Dehradun Central Jail.

As per the complaint lodged with the Pune city police, Parkar contacted Avsare in 2018. Assistant Police Inspector A K Rasal of Swargate police station said, “Both Parkar and Avsare knew each other and the duo studied together in college during 1985-86. Parkar later went to Australia… In the meanwhile, he developed contact with Avsare and also visited him at his residence in Pune. Parkar assured to take Avsare, who is unmarried, to Australia and provide a job.”

“But Parkar said that for seeking a job in Australia, one needs to buy an immovable property like a flat or a bungalow in the country. Parkar later told Avsare that he has booked a flat worth Rs 75 lakh in Australia by paying some advance money. He asked Avsare to make the remaining payment. He even sent photographs of documents of a flat to Avsare on his cell phone to gain his confidence,” said Rasal.

“Then, Avsare sold out his apartment in Wanavdi area in September 2018 and transferred Rs 22.2 lakh to the accused through online transaction…Parkar said he has rented the flat and also transferred about Rs 3.5 lakh into Avsare’s bank account from time to time as rent…Meanwhile, Parkar also called Avsare to Dehradun for a training in communication skills. Avsare attended the training…But when Avsare asked him about further plans of going to Australia, Parkar started avoiding him. Avsare has lodged a complaint with us in this regard. We are in contact with the Dehradun Police, who have arrested Parkar in a similar offence,” said Rasal.

Parkar was arrested in Dehradun under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 of The Foreigners Act. Parkar had allegedly duped a Dehradun resident to the tune of Rs 41 lakh by giving false assurances of providing him a job at a company in Australia that had already closed in 2015.

