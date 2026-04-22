Serial matrimonial swindler who posed as ISRO scientist in police custody

Pune City Police have taken into custody a serial swindler who, investigators say, duped dozens of women across Maharashtra by posing as an ISRO scientist on matrimonial websites.

Identified as Adarsh Mhatre (34) from Alibag in Raigad, he was first arrested by Navi Mumbai police in February and has since been in multiple police custodies across Maharashtra, where cases of matrimonial fraud have been registered against him.

Probes by other agencies including the Navi Mumbai police revealed Mhate used at least a dozen fake profiles, forged Aadhar cards and ISRO identity cards and specifically targeted educated and financially independent women on matrimonial websites. Posing as an ISRO scientist, he promised to get married to them and took money from them using various pretexts of investments and family emergencies.