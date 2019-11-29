Fake iPhone gift voucher: Pune man duped of Rs 60,000

Police said the complainant paid Rs 63,473 through online transactions on Paytm and Google Pay. Police said the complainant paid Rs 63,473 through online transactions on Paytm and Google Pay.

A man was cheated of more than Rs 60,000 after suspected fraudsters offered him a fake iPhone gift voucher. The victim, a 24-year-old resident of Dhanori, lodged the FIR in this case at Vishrantwadi police station Wednesday. A woman and several have been booked others under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said a woman called the complainant on his cell phone on November 1. Claiming to be an employee of a prominent shopping portal, the woman told the complainant that he has received a “promotional Apple i-phone gift voucher” and to get this gift, he will have to buy products worth at least Rs 5,000 from the shopping portal.

The woman further asked him to pay more money for GST and other purposes. Police said the complainant paid Rs 63,473 through online transactions on Paytm and Google Pay. However, he never got the iPhone.

