Police arrest self styled ‘Dharmaguru’ for raping woman by calling himself ‘Mahadev’s avtaar’

A self styled “Dharmguru” claiming to be an “avatar” of Lord Mahadev has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a woman after giving her sedatives through “prasad” at a hotel in Pune.

The accused identified as Rushikesh Shrikant Vaidya (39), resident of Vasai in Palghar district, was produced before the Cantonment court in Pune on Saturday. The court remanded him to police custody till April 6 for further investigation.

The 35 year old victim woman, who is from Pune, had initially filed the First Information Report (FIR) earlier this week at a police station in the Palghar district. The case was transferred to the Manjari police station in Pune city for investigation on Friday.