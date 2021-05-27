Fake doctor working with private hospital arrested in Pimpri Chinchwad

Police have booked the accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468 of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practice Act.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested a fake doctor working with a private hospital in Bijli Nagar, Chinchwad.

Cops identified the accused as Akshay Keshav Neharkar, who is a resident of Beed district. His arrest came after Vishal Katkar had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Pimpri police station.

According to a statement by the police, the accused was working as a doctor despite not having any medical degree or qualification. He had allegedly forwarded his resume to ICICI General Insurance for the post of “medical consultant” where he had written that he has a degree in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery and had appeared for the MD degree as well.

He had also mentioned that he has worked as a doctor at some hospitals, including the one at Bijli Nagar where he was currently working.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468 of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practice Act.