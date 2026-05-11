Fake ‘CBI Director’ drains Pune octogenarian of Rs 3.46 crore life savings in digital arrest scam

Posing as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cyber fraudsters coerced a Pune resident in his late 80s to transfer Rs 3.46 crore of his life savings to mule accounts falsely claimed to be “Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accounts”, after accusing him of “money laundering” in a digital arrest scam. The octogenarian was pressured into making as many as 15 large transfers under threats of arrest and imprisonment.

A First Information Report was registered on the complaint of an 87-year-old Pune resident, retired from a senior position at a multinational appliances company. Between February 21 and April 16 this year, the complainant was repeatedly threatened over video calls by cyber fraudsters and continued believing and complying with their demands. The scam started with the complainant receiving a video call from a man who identified himself as an executive of a phone company. This fraudster told the victim that a CBI inquiry has been ordered against his phone number and that an officer from CBI headquarters will call him.