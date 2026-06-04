Failing to get remarried, Pune villager kills father and brother

The Pune Rural police said Babaji Mukne attacked the victims with a hard object on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. (File Photo)

A man was arrested on Thursday on charges of murdering his father and younger brother following a dispute over his marriage at Bagadwadi village in Junnar taluka of Pune district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Jayram Mahadu Mukne, 65, and Rajendra Jayram Mukne, 30. Jayram Mukne’s son, Babaji Jayram Mukne, 32, is the accused in the double murder.

Another brother of the accused, Yuvraj Mukne, 27, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Otur police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103 (1).

“The probe revealed that Bababji was married in the past, but his wife left him due to some issues. He wanted to marry again. But failing to get remarried, he quarreled with his family. Also, he often had arguments over other issues in the family. Following a quarrel on Tuesday night, he killed his father and brother. We are seeking his custody from the court for further investigation into the double murder,” said Assistant Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bajgire of Otur police station.