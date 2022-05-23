Fadnavis using ED to avenge personal enmity with Nawab Malik: Saamana

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana alleged Monday that BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was issuing “fatwas” to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to target the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ruling coalition, which includes the Sena, NCP and Congress.

“For the past few months, allegations are being made against MVA leaders. It has been alleged that Nawab Malik has links with the Dawood gang. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has personal enmity with Malik. Therefore, he has teamed up with the ED to carry out his personal enmity against Malik,” the Saamana editorial said.

The editorial said Fadnavis is currently enjoying his time, but in future the tables may turn against him. “Fadnavis was the chief minister and home minister of Maharashtra for five years. At that time, why didn’t he try to find out whether Malik has links with Dawood. Why didn’t he then expose the racket? That’s why Fadnavis is also equally guilty…,” it pointed out.

The editorial said Mailk had (through his press conferences) carried out a tirade against Fadnavis. “After this, the ED was brought into play and allegations were made that Malik had links with D-gang,” it said.

“The mystery about Dawood’s whereabouts continues. If Dawood was so dangerous for the country and if the network had spread so deep, then what is the Union home ministry doing? Dawood is in Pakistan and his whereabouts should be known to intelligence services. We should attack his hideouts and finish him. Who is stopping the Union government from doing so,” the editorial sought to know.

“The action against Malik has been taken out of personal vendetta… Malik delved into such matters that put the BJP in the dock. It also happened in the case of state home minister Anil Deshmukh and others. If the central investigative agencies are going to work like this, then who will believe in them,” it added.