Fadnavis to visit Pune today to review Pune Municipal Corporation projects

In a clear sign of how seriously the BJP is taking the next civic polls, which are almost a year away, opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is going to visit Pune on Thursday to review development works undertaken by the BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation.

“Devendra Fadnavis would be visiting the PMC headquarters on Thursday for a detailed review of development works undertaken by PMC in the last four years,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

After holding discussions with civic officers, Fadnavis is also likely to meet party corporators.

Fadnavis’ scheduled visit to PMC headquarters comes within a week of a two-day workshop for BJP corporators held in Thane, which was seen as one of the many steps taken by the party to gear up for civic elections.

The former CM, along with state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and other senior party leaders, had addressed corporators at the workshop after there were speculations that some of the party corporators may switch over to other political parties ahead of civic polls. In the run-up to the 2017 civic polls in the state, several leaders from the NCP, Congress and MNS had flocked to the BJP.

In the 2017 municipal elections, the BJP came to power in PMC for the first time after winning 97 of 162 seats, and established its overall supremacy on city politics. The NCP could win only 39 seats, while the Shiv Sena and Congress won 10 and nine seats, respectively.

But the political equations in the city changed after the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government and kept the BJP out of power. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also guardian minister of Pune, has taken steps to regain hold over city politics.

In the state Legislative Council elections in December, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena jointly won four of the six seats by defeating BJP in its bastion.

Pawar had said the MVA alliance should continue for all the forthcoming elections in the state.

Last week, Pawar had said, “We will take efforts to ensure alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi contest civic elections jointly. The alliance has seen success in the Gram Panchayat elections, so there will be similar efforts to ensure there is no splitting of votes.”

